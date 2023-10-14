Seven die, property raze during fire disaster in Plateau

No fewer than seven persons have been confirmed to have died and many others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a fire incident that occurred at Kabong, Gada Biyu in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The fire incident was attributed to a high tension cable that bridged with service wires which supplied electricity to the community, resulting in the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

The densely populated community is both residential and commercial, resulting in destruction of goods razed by the inferno that trailed electric cable spark.

As gathered on Saturday, a household in the community lost two members of the same family in the incident as sympathisers gathered at the family house where Naomi David, 54; and Abraham David, 39; both died in the attempt to disconnect one of the appliances during the incident.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital Mortuary where some of the injured were treated and those with severe burns were on referral to the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Jos Metropolitan Development Board team visited the scene to ascertain the level of damage caused by the inferno and how to avoid future occurrence.

