Seven die during Apostle Suleiman’s convoy attack in Edo

No fewer than seven persons were reported dead when gunmen attacked the convoy of General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministeries, Johnson Suleman, along the Benin Auchi Road, Edo State.

Among the seven persons killed during the attack were three policemen attached to his convoy, his driver, and two other aides.

Aside from that, one of the assailants was said to have also been killed during an exchange of gunshots between the gunmen and the deceased policemen in the state.

Meanwhile, the cleric, wife, and his children escaped the alleged assassination attempt that was said to have occurred as they approached the border of Auchi.

The cleric, as gathered, was attacked on Friday while returning from a foreign trip and was heading to Auchi where he was expected to preach at a three-day revival.

Suleman’s lawyer, Samuel Amune, who confirmed the attack, said that the cleric just returned from a program in Tanzania, adding that he escaped death by a whisker.

He said, “He was returning from a journey and he had almost been on the shores of Auchi when some assassins attacked him. Three of his police orderlies, among others, died. He travelled before and just finished a program in Tanzania.

“He was returning to Auchi when the gunmen attacked him along Sabingida down to Warake area, and Auchi shares a direct boundary with Warake. So, he had passed Warake and was entering the boundaries of Auchi when the attack happened.”

The Edo Police Public Relations Officer, Chuidi Nwabuzor, said that six persons including policemen and Suleman’s drivers were killed.

Nwabuzor added that efforts were on to locate the whereabouts of domestic staff and that one of the assailants was gunned down during the attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

