Seven die during Apostle Suleiman’s convoy attack in Edo

No fewer than seven persons were reported dead when gunmen attacked the convoy of General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministeries, Johnson Suleman, along the Benin Auchi Road, Edo State.
Among the seven persons killed during the attack were three policemen attached to his convoy, his driver, and two other aides.
Aside from that, one of the assailants was said to have also been killed during an exchange of gunshots between the gunmen and the deceased policemen in the state.
Meanwhile, the cleric, wife, and his children escaped the alleged assassination attempt that was said to have occurred as they approached the border of Auchi.
The cleric, as gathered, was attacked on Friday while returning from a foreign trip and was heading to Auchi where he was expected to preach at a three-day revival.
Suleman’s lawyer, Samuel Amune, who confirmed the attack, said that the cleric just returned from a program in Tanzania, adding that he escaped death by a whisker.
