Seven die during accident in Taraba

Atlest seven people have been confirmed to have died following an accident recorded involving an 18-seater commercial bus in Taraba State.

As gathered, the victims of the accident were said to be returning to Jalingo from Kurmi Local Government Area where they went for the burial ceremony of a traditional ruler Kum Ndola, Enoch Tanko Tabena.

The Guild learnt that the accident took place yesterday when the commercial bus conveying the travellers arrived at Sauwa Community of Bali Local Government Area.

According to eyewitnesses, the tyre of the 18-seater-bus burst while in motion, resulting in a somersault of the vehicle which the travellers had board.

Confirming the accident, the Chairman of the Bali Local Government, Musa Mahmoud, said that the tragedy has left many griefing and that the survivors sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Musa disclosed that two of the victims died at the scene while five others died at the Bali General Hospital where they were taken for medical attention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

