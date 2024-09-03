Seven die, dozens hospitalized during cholera outbreak in Jigawa

An outbreak of gastroenteritis has struck Kirikasamma and its surrounding areas, leaving seven people dead and dozens of others have been admitted to hospital after showing symptoms of the disease in Jigawa State.

The cholera outbreak, as gathered, has spread to other communities including Malori, Maikintari, Dilmari, Kirikasamma, and parts of Baturiya village.

The Coordinator of Primary Healthcare for Kirikasamma Local Government Area, Musa Diladige, confirmed the development to newsmen on Tuesday in the state.

According to Diladige, the symptoms of the disease include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

The Head of the Department of Water and Sanitation, Muhammad Maisamari, stated that a team of health personnel had been dispatched to the affected areas to provide necessary medical services.

The local government council has also purchased drugs and other related medicines to prevent the spread of the disease across the council.

The Director of Administration and General Services, Idris Abubakar, pledged to provide all necessary assistance to tackle the spread of the disease.

The outbreak is believed to have been triggered by the recent torrential rainfall in the area, leading to the dilapidation of buildings and contamination of water sources.

Residents of the affected areas have been advised to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, including proper hygiene practices and avoiding contaminated food and water.

The situation is being closely monitored by health authorities, and efforts are being made to contain the outbreak and prevent further deaths.