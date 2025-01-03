Seven die, 31 injure in Gombe auto crash

No fewer than seven persons have been confirmed dead and 31 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash in Gombe State.

It was gathered that the accident occurred along Kaltungo–Cham road in Gombe State when the ill-fated truck experienced brake failure.

The sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Samson Kaura, who confirmed the incident yesterday in Gombe, stated that the accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m.

Kaura attributed the accident to suspected brake failure of the truck conveying soft drinks and 38 persons, comprising 34 males, two females and two children.

He said the deceased comprised five males, one female and a child, adding that the corpses had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital Kaltungo, while 31 injured persons were receiving medical attention at the facility.

He cautioned Nigerians against joining trailers to reduce high transportation fare, adding that, “always consider the cost of road traffic crashes and loss of lives, and how much you will pay as cost of transportation.

“Only a lone crash and we have many casualties, we spent a whole day attending to the situation.

“We advise against using trailers to travel because they (travellers) want to avoid paying the high cost of transportation.

“Please stop joining trailers or heavy duty vehicles. They are not meant to convey humans, but goods,” he said.

Kaura also advised drivers to ensure good vehicle maintenance to curb crashes.