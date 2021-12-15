Seven die, 19 injure during auto crash in Ibadan

No fewer than seven people lost their lives, while 19 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a lone accident that occurred around Badeku area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The lone accident which happened on Wednesday morning, involved a truck with registration number, OYO: NRK 312 YR, at about 7.00 a.m at Badeku Junction on Ibadan-Ile-Ife Road.

Confirming the development to journalists, a witness, Tunde Lateef, said that the truck, carrying dozens of labourers, was on speed going toward Ikire Road, when another truck, coming out of Badeku Village, crossed the express road.

Lateef said that an attempt made by the driver of the crashed truck to avoid collision caused it to somersault, thus flung the people on board into different directions.

Meanwhile, men of the Nigerian Police and FRSC who arrived the scene of the accident assisted in carrying the victims to the hospitals.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Unce Chukwurah, confirmed the accident, ssyinh the truck involved in the accident carried 26 labourers that were going for construction in the area.

“It was a lone accident. The yellow tipper vehicle was carrying 26 people, 19 of them injured, while seven died in the accident.

“The injured has been taken to ASBON Hospital at Gbagi area for treatment, while remains of the seven dead had been collected by their relatives for burial,” she said.

The sector commander attributed the possible cause of the accident to speed violation.

