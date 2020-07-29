Seven councilors backs Ize-Iyamu, assure APC victory during governorship election

The chances of All Progressives Congress candidate in forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, emerging victorious at the polls are becoming stronger as no fewer than seven councilors, including that of incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Ward, have all declared support for APC flagbarer in Oredo Local Government where the Governor hails from.

The seven out of the 12 elected local Councilors in Oredo Local Government, also resolved to work assiduously and deliver a landslide victory for the APC candidate in the local government.

They stated that their decision was in line with spirit of oneness and absolute loyalty to the party and its candidate, adding that Obaseki’s defection would not in anyway affect their trust in the APC leadership both at the state and national level.

The councilor who declared their support for Ize-Iyamu include Collins Eweka of Ward 12, Smart Ehioze of Ward 03, Geofrrey Enabulele of Ward 08, Bright Aisien of Ward 04, Omoregbe Samuel of Ward 07, Efosa Ogiame of Ward 11, and Reliance Okugbowa of Ward 09.

The councillor met with the candidate and other leaders of the APC on Tuesday in his private residence to reassure him of their complete support ahead of the September 19 Governorship election.

Speaking at the meeting, the Councilor of Ward 04 where Governor Godwin Obaseki is registered as a member maintained that as an elected local lawmaker on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, his loyalty, and that of others in Oredo LG, remains with the party and they would ensure the victory of Pastor Ize-Iyamu at the polls.

“We are supporting Ize-Iyamu because of his accessibility, leadership, ability to bring the government closer to the people through other elected local officers in a peaceful government governed by respect engagement and focus on development, as opposed to the victimization and vendetta that presently obtains,” he said.

In his address to the lawmakers, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said their visit and open endorsement represent a clear indication to all that the APC maintains full political control of the Oredo Local Government.

“Out of the 12 Councilors elected to represent the people of Oredo LG, we have 7 here with us, including that of the Governor’s ward. It is a clear indication to all that Oredo is APC and we will record a comprehensive victory there at the polls.”

“I salute the Councilors for their courage. I know the victimization that they have been enduring because free choice is now a crime in Edo State due to the desperation of the incumbent, but I assure them that it will come to an end very soon.” he said.

Other APC leaders at the meeting including the Director-General of the Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election, General Cecil Esekhaigbe, and Hon. Chris Okaeben, the member-elect of Oredo West in the Edo Assembly, all commended the Councilors and them of the party’s support in their ongoing mobilization efforts.