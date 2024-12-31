Seven Boko Haram members die during explosion in Borno

At least seven members of the terrorist group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have been reported dead during an explosion that occurred in the Lake Chad basin end of Borno State.

It was gathered that the terrorists were fixing the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) when they started exploding and died during this time.

A source in the region, Zagazola Makama, disclosed this on Tuesday while stressing that the development would reduce attacks across the northern region of Nigeria and its neighbours.

According to him, the incident occurred on December 30, 2024, in a locality between Ba’anfani and Koleram in the far Lake Chad Basin of Borno state.

He added that the explosion happened during the assembly of the IEDs, which the terrorists had prepared with the intention to use for attacks in the region.

It would be recalled that the Lake Chad basin has been a hotspot for terrorists’ activities, with the group frequently resorting to IEDs as the best means of attacks.