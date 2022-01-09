Seven boat passengers die during rockslide in Brazil

No fewer than seven people have been confirmed dead while nine others were left with varying degrees of injuries when a wall of rock collapsed on top of motor boats below a waterfall in Brazil.

The accident was said to have happened when a tower of rocks suddenly broke away from the canyon wall and came crashing down on several leisure boats, sending out a huge wave over the lake at Capitolio, in Minas Gerais state.

Videos posted on social media Yesterday showed tourists shouting as the column of rock crashed into the water, smashing two boats.

According to Brazil Authorities, they disclosed that three people were still missing after others involved in the accident were feared to be lost.

According to them, the missing people could not be located by telephone, adding that divers were searching through the lake to rescue them .

Also, the people who were hurt in the accident were said to have broken bones and one was in serious condition in hospital with head and facial injuries while 23 others were treated for light injuries.

Meanwhile, the region was said to have been under heavy rainfall for two weeks, which could have loosened the rock face. A dike overflowed at an iron ore mine 300 kilometers to the east, cutting off a major federal highway.

