Seven Bauchi traders in police net after selling fake fertilizer

As efforts to safeguard the agricultural sector intensify, the Bauchi State Police Command has arrested seven traders for allegedly circulating fake fertilizer across the state, targeting unsuspecting farmers in rural communities.

The seven suspects, arrested at different locations in Bauchi, were apprehended for actions the police stated threaten food security and violate consumer protection laws meant to safeguard farmers and the general public.

Among the suspects was Muhammad Abubakar, who was arrested by operatives of the law enforcement agency following intelligence received from residents accusing him of producing adulterated herbicides at his residence in the Magaji Quarters of Bauchi.

Abubakar was apprehended after officers traced him to a market where he was found in possession of six bags of suspected adulterated fertilizer and 46 bottles of adulterated herbicides, which were intercepted.

Other items recovered during a search at his residence included 38 empty cartons of assorted herbicides, 14 NPK sacks, 9 Indorama sacks, 1 empty jerrycan, 5 spoons, charcoal stoves, a bundle of nylon, and sacks containing Ztars and lambda powder.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the charges and implicated Abubakar Umar, a resident of the same area, as an accomplice.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed the arrests in a statement issued yesterday, alongside details of other operations aimed at protecting the state’s agricultural sector.

According to the statement, “In a related incident on 14 May 2025, at about 1700 hours, the Command received information from a concerned citizen regarding the illegal production and sale of adulterated fertilizer at a shop owned by Anas Abubakar, aged 32, situated along Gombe Road.”

“During interrogation, Anas Abubakar admitted to purchasing the illicit products from Abdulrahman Muhammad, aged 24, of Bakaro Quarters, Bauchi. Although he denied selling the adulterated fertilizer, he admitted to supplying raw materials such as moulded kaolin used in the adulteration process.

“He further stated that the materials were obtained from Ziya’u Bala, aged 27, of the Gudum Hausawa area in Bauchi. Ziya’u was later traced and arrested; he cooperated with detectives, leading them to Natsira Hamlet via Kangare Village, where his illegal production facility was uncovered.

“Anas eventually confessed to mixing adulterated materials sourced from Abdulrahman with urea fertilizer to produce the fake product.

“Further investigations revealed two additional illegal production sites operated by Sama’ila Abdullahi, aged 34, of Natsira Hamlet, and Mujahid Abdullahi, aged 32, of Kangere Village. Both were subsequently arrested.

“Despite operational challenges, the three illicit facilities were dismantled, and all associated machinery was recovered as evidence.

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, assured the public that the Command remains committed to ensuring justice is served and vowed that the law will be applied rigorously against anyone found guilty of such unlawful acts.

Aliyu also affirmed that the suspects will be charged and prosecuted in accordance with the law upon completion of the investigation.