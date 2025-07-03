Seven Akwa Ibom lawmakers dump PDP, YPP for APC

Plans by the opposition parties to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2027 general election may not come easy after seven members of the House of Representatives defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the ruling party.

The defectors include, Unyime Idem (Ukanafun/Orukanam Federal Constituency),. Esin Martins Etim (Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Urue Offong/Oruko/Udung Uko Federal Constituency), Ekpo Paul Asuquo (Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency),Hon. Uduak Odudoh (Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo Federal Constituency),Hon. Etteh Ikpong (Eket/Onna/Esit Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency),Hon. Emmanuel Udo of the YPP (Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency) and Hon. Okon Ime Bassey (Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency).

Defection of the seven lawmakers was announced by the Speaker of the House of Representative, Tajudeen Abbas, who read their defection letters during Thursday’s plenary session.

In their respective letters, the lawmakers cited escalating internal crises within their parties, particularly within the PDP regarding the Office of the National Secretary, where multiple factions lay claim to the position.

They described the situation as irreconcilable, prompting their decision to resign from the party, a move they claim is justified under Section 68(1)(g) of the Nigerian Constitution.

The YPP lawmaker, on his part, also attributed his defection to unresolved leadership crises in his party.

Reacting to the development, Minority Leader Hon. Kingsley Chinda raised a point of order, expressing deep concern over the defections and the state of Nigeria’s democracy.

While acknowledging that Section 40 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of association, he reminded the House that Section 68(1)(g) outlines conditions and consequences for such political moves.

Chinda emphasized that the Supreme Court has provided legal clarity on what constitutes a legitimate division within a party and insisted that, legally, no such division exists within the PDP at present. He urged the Speaker to act in accordance with the Constitution and existing court rulings when addressing the defections.End