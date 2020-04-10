Seven additional coronavirus cases discharge from Lagos isolation center

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Efforts of Lagos State Government to prevent death of coronavirus cases has yielded another success following discharge of seven additional cases from the isolation centres in the state.

Of the seven cases, three were females and four males, and have been allowed to leave the isolation centre to reconnect with the community after their recovery which was proven in two consecutive test which state they were free from the virus.

The discharge of the seven additional cases brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba.

Confirming release of the new cases, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement made available to our correspondent on Friday, urged Lagosians to adhere strictly to coronavirus preventive measures outlined by medical experts.

Sanwo-Olu argued that the preventive measures adhere to by the Government has continued to yield positive results and that it has helped 46 cases to recover from the disease.

The Governor said: “So far, we have had 100 percent recovery from the cases we admitted and managed at our isolation facility and the three coronavirus related deaths recorded in Lagos were not from our facility.

“While we celebrate this success, it is pertinent to note that the practice of the Social Distancing Principle is of utmost importance and non-negotiable in the war against #COVID19.

“Please stay at home, observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene, and adhere strictly to public advisories from our health experts,” Sanwo-Olu added.