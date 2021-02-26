Seven abductees regain freedom from 317 Zamfara abducted schoolgirls

No fewer than seven of the over 300 female students of Government Girls Secondary School in Jengebe, Zamfara State abducted by gunmen were reported to have escaped from their abductors in the state.

As gathered, the girls escaped from the kidnappers and returned home on their own after maneuvering their way back from the bandits while trekking along the forest.

It was further learnt on Friday that the seven escaped students, after returning to the community, narrated that more of their colleagues had also escaped and should be arriving in the state soon.

Earlier, the Zamfara Police Commissioner, Abutu Yar, had earlier said a joint search and rescue operation was already underway with a view to rescuing all 317 students.

Yaro said the Force Commander Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General, Aminu Bande, Brigade Commander 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army Gusau, and other state government officials led a heavily armed Re-enforcement team to Jangebe to complement the ongoing rescue operation in the locations where the students were believed to have been whisked to.

The Commissioner while interfacing with the Principal of the school and the parents, appealed to everyone to remain calm assuring them that the joint efforts of the police and other security agencies will surely lead to a successful rescue of the students.