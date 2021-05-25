Seun Kuti, Small Doctor, others throw support behind Idris Aregbe ahead Lagos APC LG’s primaries

The Afrobeat singer and activist, Seun Kuti, alongside his colleagues in the entertainment industry, Adekunle Temitope popularly known as Small Doctor, Ekenedirichukwu Ijemba, also called Humblesmith, Usiaphe Kevin as Whalemouth, have thrown their support behind All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos chapter, Youth Organising Secretary, Idris Aregbe’s ambition to run for the office of Surulere Local Government Area during council election forthcoming in Lagos.

Besides, young stars from all walks of life across Lagos particularly in Surulere axis of the state also declared that Aregbe would be best for the Sururlere local government office, as well as better represent youth, and that they were onground to provide the youth leader the needed support ahead of APC council primaries election.

Their support were coming following Aregbe’s officially flagging off his ambition on Tuesday contrary to speculations emerging from political quarters that he had stepped down for other aspirants after he was persuaded by his leaders.

Kuti and his colleagues stated that Aregbe’s ambition meant a lot to youth and that leaders in APC must consider Aregbe’s candidacy as youth stake within the party.

They said that their entire younger generation would watch closely as events unfold to ascertain if their voice would count during the local government polls this time around.

The young stars indicated that Surulere election and that of other areas where youth were expected to emerge as council chairmen would determine type of democracy APC truly practice and that youth must put their energies together to ensure they have preferred representatives both in Surulere and across other councils.

DETAILS LATER

