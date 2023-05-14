Seun Kuti: Roforofo in the Kalakuta Republic

I once asked Chief Olusegun Obasanjo why, as Head of State, he didn’t intervene in the burning down and attack of his kinsman’s compound in the 70s

Chief Obasanjo looked at me, shook his head in the manner of – see I just weak and said,’ Edgar remember we were just a few years from the Civil War, soldiers had lost friends and brothers in the war so they were still touchy and I was not in the chain of command so by the time I heard, it had happened.

For those of you who are not children of history, let me remind you.

Fela, this Seuns father had attacked an Army Colonel in traffic at Ojuelegba over some traffic misdemeanor. It was almost something like we just saw from his son, and in the process, the soldiers ran to the closest Albati Barracks mobilized, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Today, his son has tried in what is beginning to look like a family thread of recklessness that has been carefully spurn into positive rebellion – truth be told Fela was a tyrant. Yes . Stories abound if we are going to be honest – to continue with the violence that will now consume him.

The national uproar that had greeted this rascals behavior can not be imagined. Everybody is angry, and everybody can’t seem to understand the need for such wanton behavior against an officer of the law

My brother Patrick Doyle woke me up with a very lame and spurious attempt at begging for mercy in a long treatise, which I want to call crap.

He tried to say that Seun carries with him a social responsibility of struggle, and as such, the pressure must have pushed him to exhale in such manner.

If na paper Patrick send me this kind message I for use am clean my yansh for toilet.

Who abrogated him the social responsibility? Cos his father na Fela and him grandma na Funilayo, so if he come be Prince William nko or even Seyi Tinubu the latest oligarch then Police go dey carry am for throne like Emperor Bokassa

That video annoyed me to no end. It has annoyed millions. He wasn’t slapping a nitwit in Uniform. He was showing a great disrespect to a symbol of our statehood, the way his father did and suffered for it.

Seun must suffer for this. Yes, we are now a modern state. A state that should be run along the clear lines of fundamental human rights and due process, so we will not use unknown soldiers to go burn down his house and rape his women and throw his mother down the window but we will arrest him, give him bail after 24 hours, arraign him in court, give him access to defence and if found guilty, he will be jailed.

Yes, this is how we will treat this fool. He must not be slapped or humiliated or harrased in detention. He must be shown a different kind of Nigeria and not the Nigeria he and his father fostered in their drug fuelled, sex driven, and anarchical Republic, which thankfully has died.

This is Nigeria, and our symbols of authority must be respected no matter what.

We will start with Seun Kuti. Can he be arrested already?

*Duke of Shomolu*

