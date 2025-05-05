Seun Kuti escapes death during shooting inside U.S. hotel

Renowned Nigerian musician Seun Kuti has revealed that he narrowly escaped being struck by a stray bullet while inside his hotel room in the United States.

Kuti, who shared the ordeal in a video on social media, said he had been relaxing in his hotel room when the gunshot rang out, leaving him visibly shaken but unharmed.

The Afrobeat star shared the chilling experience in a video posted on his Instagram page yesterday, where he showed the bullet hole left in his hotel window after the incident.

Describing the frightening moment, the singer revealed that a bullet suddenly came through his hotel window while he was relaxing, nearly hitting him.

“I read somewhere that these are the civilized people,” Kuti said in the video, visibly shaken. “Tell me you are in America without telling me you are in America. I am in my hotel room just chilling and boom — this happened.”

The video has circulated widely on social media, stirring reactions from fans across the globe who have shared their concern and gratitude that the musician escaped unharmed.

There were no reports of injuries, and it remains unclear whether the stray bullet was linked to nearby criminal activity or an isolated incident.

Meanwhile, authorities have not released any statements as of the time of this report, but the incident underscores ongoing concerns about gun violence in parts of the United States.