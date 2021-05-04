Service chiefs, IGP to appear before Senate over rising insecurity, others

Barring any last-minute changes, Nigerian service chiefs, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, and the Inspector General of Police would appear before lawmakers on Thursday at National Assembly to brief the parliamentarians on state on insecurity across the country.

Aside from the briefings, the security chiefs are also billed to explain the measures and strategies being employed in protecting Nigeria and Nigerians from internal and external aggression.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said that the briefings from the nation’s security chiefs have become imperative as part of measures to ensure Nigerians, including the lawmakers are well informed of the security situation across Nigeria.

Speaking during plenary on Tuesday, Lawan noted that Thursday was fixed for the briefing to ensure the security chiefs properly briefed the National Security Council meeting before appearing at the National Assembly.

According to him, the briefing will be very crucial for us to be properly informed and properly guided as the only item on the Order Paper on Thursday will be the briefing.

“You will recall that on Wednesday we announced that the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and the DG NIA will be coming today at 11.00am to brief the Senate on the security situation. Today the National Security Council is continuing its meeting that it started last week. Therefore, the invited security heads will not be able to come for the briefing.

“We are not sure if they will finish their meeting today. We assume it could spill to Wednesday too just like it spilled from Thursday to Tuesday. So to be on the side of caution, we have now fixed the date for the briefing to be Thursday, 6th May.

“I want to appeal to all of us that the briefing we will take from the service chiefs and other security agencies will be very crucial for us to be properly informed, properly guided and that if there is any request for supplementary budget, we should be able to understand why we should consider and approve such request.

“On Thursday, the only item on the order paper will be the briefing. We will do that as a special day for the engagement, the interaction between the Senate and the service.”

It would be recalled that the lawmakers had last week resolved to invite the heads of the nation’s armed forces and other security agencies over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

