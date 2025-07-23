Italian league board suspends super eagle goalkeeper for betting

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been handed a two-month suspension by Italian football authorities over involvement in illegal betting activities.

According to Football Italia, the Udinese shot-stopper narrowly avoided a possible four-year ban for sporting fraud, following an investigation into suspicious betting patterns linked to a Serie A match earlier this year.

The incident traces back to March 11, 2024, during a fixture between Udinese and Lazio, where Okoye was booked in the 64th minute for time-wasting while his team led 2–1.

The yellow card drew scrutiny after authorities noticed an unusual spike in bets predicting Okoye would be cautioned, most of which were placed in Udine and resulted in over €120,000 in winnings at 8/1 odds.

Following the irregularities, the super eagle goalkeeper, and three associates were placed under disciplinary investigation in June 2025.

Prosecutors initially considered charging the 24-year-old with sporting fraud, a serious offence that carries up to a four-year ban. However, the disciplinary commission opted instead to punish him for illegal betting, a lesser charge.

Okoye’s suspension will take effect from August 18, 2025, ruling him out of six Serie A matches, including Udinese’s Coppa Italia clash against Carrarese.

The Nigerian international joined Udinese from Watford in 2023 and has earned 18 caps for the Super Eagles.