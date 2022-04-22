Serial fraudster, three others bag jail terms in Borno

A serial fraudster, Allen Abel, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment alongside three others by Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on charges bordering on impersonation and cheating.

The three other suspects include: Jerry Shugaba, Ramat Bukar and Buba Hamidu, were also sentenced to different jail terms respectively for the same charges.

They were found to have defrauded their unsuspecting victims to the tune of N5 million and they pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them in the language they could understand.

During court proceedings on Thursday, Justice Umaru in his separate Judgments, sentenced Abel to seven years imprisonment for the offence of obtaining money by false pretence without option of fine, and one year imprisonment with an option of N50,000 fine for personation, ordering that he restitutes the sum of N1.6m to his victim.

Also, the judge sentenced Shugaba to one year imprisonment with an option of N100,000, ordering him to pay his victim N2 million and in default, serve five years prison.

Justice Umaru further sentenced Bukar and Hamidu to one year with an option of N500,00 fine each and that they should restitute their victims as well.

Earlier, the Counsel for the prosecution, Haruna Abdulkadir, was said to have prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

