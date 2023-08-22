Serena Williams, husband welcome second daughter

Former female tennis player, Serena Williams, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have welcomed their second daughter, barely six years after the first.

They welcome the second daughter days after Serena announced her pregnancy with a photo exposing her cleavages and pregnancy bumps.

The couple welcome their second daughter, Adira Ohanian, on Tuesday with the husband describing the second as an huge gift that has brought joy to the family.

In a short statement on his official social media handle which was accompanied with a family picture that has the baby, Ohanian, who is founder of Reddit, disclosed that the family is happy that the tennis star never had any complications during birth.

According to him, I’m grateful to report that our house is teaming with love: a happy and healthy newborn girl and happy as well as healthy mama.

Addressing his 41-year-old wife, he told her she had “given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT,” a new maternal twist on the sporting accolade Greatest Of All Time.

In 2017, Williams, one of the greatest players in history, won the Australian Open — one of her many Grand Slam titles — while she was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

But months later she nearly died after she developed a blood clot in her lung after giving birth to Olympia via emergency C-section.

She spent six weeks bedridden after the pulmonary embolism, but battled back to make her return to competition just five months later in Fed Cup doubles alongside her sister, Venus.

Williams retired from tennis last year after becoming a superstar for a generation.

“I’m ready to be a mom and explore a different version of myself,” she said after her final match last year.

