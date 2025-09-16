Serbia ex-minister risks jail over 16 train passengers’ deaths

Former Serbian construction minister, Goran Vesic, has been indicted for causing a fatal train station collapse which led to the death of 16 people alongside a wave of anti-government protests in the country.

Vesic alongside his predecessor in the ministry, Tomialav Momirovic, and 12 other individuals are facing prosecution over charges of serious crimes against public safety and entrenched corruption as imposed against by the authorities following the tragic incident.

Protesters called for a swift investigation into the incident which happened at the newly renovated station in Novi Sad, which led to a sitting at a high court.

The prosecution which specializes in organized crime and corruption in Belgrade is leading a separate and independent scrutiny into the mishap.

The alleged offenders are held in custody pending further prosecution.