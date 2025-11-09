SERAP pushes for Anambra vote buyers’ prosecution

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Professor Joash Amupitan, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “to urgently refer the allegations of vote buying and undue influence during the just concluded governorship elections in Anambra state to appropriate anticorruption agencies and the police for investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators and their sponsors.”

SERAP urged him to “work closely with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the police to identify, name and shame the suspected perpetrators and their sponsors and ensure their effective prosecution.”

The just concluded governorship election in Anambra state reportedly witnessed widespread cases of vote-buying, conspiracy and undue influence across the state.

In the letter dated 8 November 2025 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “The recurring cases of vote buying and undue influence make a mockery of Nigeria’s electoral process and participatory democracy.”

SERAP said, “Impunity for past cases of electoral bribery and vote buying is a major barrier to free and fair elections in Nigeria.”

According to SERAP, “Unless the legacy of impunity for these grave electoral offences is combated and perpetrators effectively prosecuted, those contemplating vote buying will feel unconstrained in future elections.”

The letter read, in part: “The effective prosecution of electoral bribery and vote buying would serve a legitimate aim, namely, the proper functioning and maintenance of the democratic and electoral processes.”

“Ensuring accountability and ending the impunity of perpetrators of electoral bribery and vote buying would enhance the rights of Nigerians to participate in their own government and ensure respect for the rule of law.”

“Referring the perpetrators and sponsors of vote buying and undue influence in Anambra to appropriate anticorruption agencies and police for investigation and prosecution would improve public trust in the ability of your leadership of INEC to ensure free and fair elections in Nigeria.”

“It would also be consistent with INEC’s mandates under the Electoral Act and the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended].”

“Electoral integrity is critical to a legitimate democracy. When the integrity of that process is compromised, the legitimacy of our government and the public confidence in our public institutions is seriously undermined.”

“Reports of electoral bribery, vote buying and undue influence in Anambra state have shown that INEC and politicians have learnt little or nothing from the well-documented problems during the 2023 general elections.”

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and INEC to comply with our request in the public interest.”

“The right to vote is fundamental and is the essence of a democratic society, and any restrictions on that right strike at the heart of representative government. Nigerians should have the final say in the election of governmental officials.”

“Persistent cases of electoral bribery, vote buying and undue influence in the country’s elections gravely violate Nigerians’ right to vote, which is central to the effective participation of every citizen.”

“According to our information, there are reports of intimidation and harassment of journalists covering the polls.”

“There are also reports of vote buying in several polling units, including Anambra east (RA 13 PU 6; RA 14 PU 12; Umuleri PU 13), Ihiala (RA 18 PUs 01 and 07), Onitsha north (RA 8 PU 7), and Orumba north (RA 17 PU 20; RA 02 PUs 12,13, 14).”

“According to CDD-EAC, incidents of electoral bribery and vote-buying happened in the full view of election officials.”

“In Awka South, Anambra Central, and in Nnewi North LGA, vote buying was observed in high-density polling clusters, including Nodu Village Hall 1 (PU 009, 2,780 registered voters), Nodu Hall 2 (PU 010, 1,983 voters), and Ezinifitte Hall 2 (PU 008, 3,352 voters) and Nibo 002 Maternity I.”

“Voters were seen participating in ‘vote-and-snap behaviour’ taking pictures of their marked ballots, presumably as proof of compliance in exchange for financial incentives. In some instances, party agents used money transfer platforms rather than direct cash payments to complete the transactions.”

“Party agents reportedly offered voters up to ₦10,000 and ₦5,000, depending on the location. For example, in PU 005, Achina Ward 3, and in Aguata LGA, opposite PU 012, Ward 1, agents distributed ₦5,000 and ₦2,000 payments to voters.”

“In Anambra South, similar patterns were recorded. At Ichi PU 010 in Ekwusigo LGA, and Achina Ward 1, PU 012 in Aguata LGA, with agents distributing cash payments ranging from ₦2,000 to ₦5,000 in rooms situated directly across polling units.”

“At Igboukwu Ward 2, Central School PU 017, party agents were reportedly seen distributing ₦5,000 to voters openly, without any response or deterrent from security personnel.”

“In Uruagu Ward 1, PU 006 in Nnewi North LGA, party agents reportedly maintained informal logs of voters who had received payments, confirming the existence of a widespread and systematic bribery and voter buying across the state.”

“If INEC is to live up to its constitutional and statutory responsibilities, it must take bold and effective measures to combat the culture of impunity for electoral bribery and undue influence in the country.”

“Electoral bribery and vote buying undermine the ability of INEC to discharge its responsibilities under Section 153 of the Nigerian Constitution and paragraph 15(a) of the third schedule of the Constitution, and the Electoral Act.”

“Electoral bribery and vote buying reportedly committed during the governorship election in Anambra state are contrary to the Nigerian Constitution, the Electoral Act and international standards.”

“The Nigerian Constitution provides in Section 14(1)(c) that, ‘the participation by the people in their government shall be ensured in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.’”

“Sections 121 and 127 of the Electoral Act prohibit electoral bribery and undue influence before, during and after any election. Section 145(2) provides that, ‘a prosecution under this Act shall be undertaken by legal officers of the Commission or any legal practitioner appointed by it.’”

“Under section 2(a) and (b), the commission ‘shall have power to conduct voter and civic education and to promote knowledge of sound democratic election processes.’”