SERAP drags FG before court over security votes probe 

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the Federal Government before the Federal High Court in Lagos over failure to probe allegations of systemic mismanagement of security votes by state governors since 1999, and prosecute anyone found culpable in the case.

SERAP said that its request presented before the court was to compel the president to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to commence investigations on the money disbursed and spent over 20 years.

The organisation stated that the central government, in spite of all concerns raised on the huge funds disbursed to state governors on security management, has refused to probe allegations of systemic mismanagement of security votes by state governors since 1999.

According to SERAP, the suit was instituted following the president’s 2022 New Year Message in which he raised concerns about the persistent insecurity in certain parts of the country and indicated plans to check gross corruption and ensure that there is accountability at all levels of government in the country.

Through the statement released by the organisation on Sunday, the organisation disclosed that the was filed before the court last week and the suit number was FHC/L/CS/189/2022.

SERAP, in the statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, stated that the court should compel the Federal Government to probe the spending of security votes in order to ensure accountability, and improve the ability of the government to deliver on the promises to ensure the security of Nigerians, and to keep them safe.

Also, the organisation is also asking the court to grant its application in order to ending impunity for allegations of corruption in the spending of security votes and recovering any mismanaged public funds are matters of public interest.”

“The responsibility to guarantee and ensure the security and welfare of the Nigerian people is interlinked with the responsibility under Section 15(5) of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 [as amended] to ‘abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of office.’ This imposes a fundamental obligation to ensure accountability for the spending of security votes by state governors.”

According to SERAP, the government has the primary and constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of the Nigerian people. Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution provides that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Pervasive tendency by public officers since 1999 to regard or treat security votes given to them for the security of the state as their personal entitlement or funds is antithetical to the Nigerian Constitution and international standards.”

“Security votes should be used for improving the security situation in the states or returned to the public treasury. Longstanding allegations of mismanagement of security votes have hugely contributed to the growing insecurity in the country, and the failure to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerians.

“As revealed by a recent report by Transparency International (TI), most of the funds appropriated as security votes are spent on political activities, mismanaged or simply stolen. It is estimated that security votes add up to over N241.2 billion every year.”

“On top of appropriated security votes, state governments also receive millions of dollars yearly as international security assistance. Articles 5 and 9 of the UN Convention against Corruption impose legal obligations on the government to ensure proper management of public affairs and public funds, and to promote sound and transparent administration of public affairs.”

“While sitting state governors may enjoy immunity from arrest and prosecution, they do not enjoy immunity from investigation. Any allegations of mismanagement of security votes against sitting governors can and should be investigated pending the time they leave office and lose immunity.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

