SERAP condemns RevolutionNow protesters detention

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has condemned alleged attacks and subsequent detention of RevolutionNow protesters in Abuja, Lagos State, Osogbo, the Osun State capital among other parts of the country.

The Guild had earlier reported that the Convener of RevolutionNow movement and publisher of Sahara reporter, Omoyele Sowore, escaped police arrest by a whisker after the Lagos State Police Command arrested 19 other revolution fighters protesting alleged repression and insecurity across the country.

While Soworo escaped police arrest, publisher and journalist, Agba Jalingo, was not so lucky as he was arrested alongside 18 other protesters said to be demanding for good governance.

Also, the Department of State Services reportedly arrested Olawale Bakare and six other protesters wearing orange-colored caps around Olaiya area of Osogbo, Osun State capital and several others were also arrested by police and the Nigerian Army in the Abuja metropolis.

However, while reacting, SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to bring an end to use of excessive force against protesters in the country.

“Nobody should be arrested or subjected to torture and ill-treatment simply for taking part in peaceful protests. The authorities should stop criminalizing peaceful protesters.

“Rather than suppressing peaceful protests, the authorities ought to protect peaceful protesters and ensure a safe and enabling environment for people to exercise their constitutionally and internationally guaranteed rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“SERAP urges the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all those arrested, promptly investigate attacks on protesters, and identify security agents suspected to be responsible and bring them to justice,” the statement read.