SEPLAT appoints Mba as ANOH Gas MD

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has appointed Okechukwu Mba as the new Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) Limited. AGPC is the Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) between Seplat and the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) Limited is a midstream gas company committed to processing Gas from OML 53 for distribution to the local market.

As the new managing director of ANOH Gas, Mba joins the board of AGPC. Also appointed to the AGPC Board are Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, Seplat’s General Manager, External Affairs and Communications, and Rose N. Eshiett, Group General Manager Finance at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Mba has over 20 years of experience with a diversified background covering Commercial, Planning, Finance and Operations. Before his appointment, he held the position of General Manager Gas business.

In that capacity, Mba transformed Seplat’s gas business into an Industry-recognized leading supplier of gas into the domestic market up to 400MMscfd of gas to a diversified portfolio of customers.