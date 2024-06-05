Senior police officer dies inside Force headquarters

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abubakar Guri, the DC in office of COMPOL MOPOL at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, has been pronounced dead after he slumped inside his office.

As gathered, Guri, who was on duty, slumped on his seat in his office and was quickly taken to the Clinic inside Police headquarters for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead by medical experts.

No official statement have been released to ascertain cause of the senior officer’s death which occurred hours after resuming to his duty with usual exchange of pleasantries with officers and staff of the Mopol department.

However, a source who spoke in confidence, opined that the senior officer’s sudden collapse and death may not be unconnected with heart failure noting that in recent times, many police officers out of fatigue have suffered the same fate, because they work round the clock, even at night, without rest

Confirming his death, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, expresses profound sorrow over the loss of the officer’s demise.

Egbetokun, in a statement released on Wednesday by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that Guri passed on during service on Monday.

According to the statement, In the same vein, DCP Abubakar Mohammed Guri, who served diligently as the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Police Mobile Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja, passed away on the morning of June 3rd, 2024.

“DCP Guri was known for his compassion, punctuality, and unwavering commitment to his duties. His exemplary service to our country will continue to inspire all who knew him”.