Senior police officer dies after cardiac arrest in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi Police Command has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Taiwo Popoola, who was in charge of the State Intelligence Department.

It was learnt that Popoola collapsed during a management meeting at the command headquarters in Abakaliki, the state capital.

After collapsing, eyewitnesses narrated that he developed breathing difficulties and began gasping for air before being rushed to the Police Medical Centre within the headquarters, where he was pronounced dead by medical experts.

Preliminary medical findings indicated that his death was caused by cardiac arrest linked to hypertensive heart disease. His remains have since been deposited at the morgue of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Joshua Ukandu, said Popoola’s passing came without prior warning.

“Yes, one of them had a crisis during a meeting and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive. He was not sick before the incident. If he were sick, he wouldn’t have attended the meeting,” Ukandu stated.

The Command spokesperson described the late officer as a committed professional who served the Nigeria Police Force with dedication.

The sudden death of the intelligence chief has left colleagues and subordinates in shock, with the command acknowledging the loss of a senior officer who played a crucial role in its operations.

In April, an Inspector of Police, Stephen Enang, reportedly collapsed and died shortly after witnessing Arsenal defeat Real Madrid 3–0. Inspector Enang, a native of Ekori in Yakurr Local Government Area, was attached to the Akim Police Division along IBB Way, Calabar.

Enang, known for his enthusiasm for football, was said to be visibly elated throughout the match. Speaking to reporters, a close friend who witnessed the incident, and requested anonymity, recounted that the inspector was in high spirits at a viewing centre on Abang-Asang Street.

“We were watching the match. He was cheering every goal, jumping up in excitement multiple times. But after the final whistle, when everyone started leaving, we noticed Stephen wasn’t getting up like the rest of us. That’s when we realised something was wrong,” the friend said.

Enang was immediately taken to the Police Hospital in Akim, where medical personnel attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead. The witness described him as “soft-spoken, football-loving, and an ardent Arsenal supporter,” noting that his death came as a huge shock to those who knew him.