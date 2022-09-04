Senior pastor rapes 14yrs old choir member in Ogun

The General Overseer of a pentecostal church “The Beloved Chapel, Israel Adebayo, has been arrested for defiling a 14 years old choir member of his Church (name withheld) in Ogun State.

Adebayo, currently being detained by the Ogun Police Command, was said to have lured the young girl into one of the rooms within the church sited on No 9, Iyaniwura street in Agbado area of Ogun state and had carnal knowledge of her.

The 38-year-old cleric was arrested following a complaint lodged at Agbado divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim, to ensure that the cleric does not lure other people into it.

It was learnt that the mother travelled to get a cure for an ailment she had been battling and rather than go with the victim, she decided that the girl stay and attend church programmes regularly.

The Guild gathered that the mother left the young girl, who happened to be a choir member in their church, in the pastor’s care and while the mother was away, the victim went to Church and the Pastor lured her into his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

On interrogation, the Pastor who admitted defiling the victim pleaded for forgiveness from the affected girl and mother of the child as well as members of the church.

According to him, his family and the victim were so close, but he didn’t know how and why he committed such an act.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect would have been arrested long ago, but the mother of the victim was said to have frustrated the move in order not to offend her Pastor.

It was learnt that she backtracked when the victim continuously bleeding from her private part since the incident which happened October 2021, she was left with no other option than to allow Police to come into the matter.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, while confirming the arrest, ordered the transfer of the case to state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The CP also warned parents to stop the habit of covering anybody who indecently assaulted their daughters no matter how close they are to such persons as they too may be liable for prosecution for compounding a felony.

