Senior Army officer assumes office as Madagascar’s president

An Army colonel, Micael Randrianirina, has been sworn in as president of Madagascar just days after a military take over in the country.

Randrianirina took a presidential oath in an Antananarivo court promising positive administrative changes following a fatal protest which led to many dead and injured casualties alongside destruction of properties.

The military figure, who led an army unit and anti-government persons during the protest last weekend, promised to work alongside all necessary stakeholders to implement a constitution in organizing elections and referendums alongside ensuring reforms for the development of the southeast African country.

”Today marks a historic turning point for our country,” Randriarina began while addressing the attendees at the ceremony held on Friday.

”With people in full fervour, driven by the desire for change and a deep love for their homeland, we joyfully open a new chapter in the life of our nation.

”We will work hand in hand with all the driving forces of the nation to draft a fine constitution and to agree on new electoral laws for the organization of elections and referendums.”

He thanked the youths for spearheading the protests that ousted former president, Andriy Rajoelina, and added, ”We are committed to breaking with the past. Our main mission is to thoroughly reform the country’s administrative, socio-economic and political systems of governance.”