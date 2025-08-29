Senegal wins bronze at Nations Nations Championship

Defending champions, Senegal, has beaten Sudan to finish as third best team at the ongoing 2024 African Nations Championship.

The West African team won bronze following a successful 4-2 penalty shootout encounter against their Sudanese counterparts after playing a 1-1 draw in a tense 120 minutes.

Sudan drew first blood early on in the game courtesy of a goal from Tia Asad, further maintaining their lead at halftime. The champions, however, leveled up after 13 minutes of restart following an effort from Sadio Ndiaye, to finish the regulation and extra time level.

The match, played on Friday at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda, went ahead to penalties which saw all four takers for Senegal converting immaculately. In contrast, Walledldin Khidir and Makeen missed for the northern Africans.