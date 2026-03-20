Senegal transfers AFCON trophy to military base

Senegal’s head coach, Pape Thiaw, has reportedly moved the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy to a military facility amid a growing dispute with Morocco over the 2025 title.

It was gathered that the trophy is being kept under heavy security, with armed personnel guarding the site.

The transfer follows a controversial ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which overturned Senegal’s on-field victory and awarded the 2025 AFCON title to Morocco after a post-final review.

Senegalese football authorities, along with other African football bodies, have rejected the decision, insisting that Senegal’s win on the pitch was legitimate.

Meanwhile, Morocco has accepted the ruling, with its players and officials celebrating the confirmation of their championship.

The dispute has intensified tensions between the two nations, prompting calls from African football fans for boycotts and raising concerns over regional sporting diplomacy.