Senegal captain’s father dies days after AFCON triumph

Captain of the Senegalese national team, Kalidou Koulibaly, has lost his father just five days after winning the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, held in Morocco.

Koulibaly’s father was said to have passed away at his home in France casting a shadow over what had been a period of joy and pride for the player, his family and the nation.

The 35-year-old is yet to make a comment about the incident but world football has offered condolences and messages of support to the Al-Hilal defender following the incident which happened on Monday.

Details soon……….