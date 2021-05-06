Senators, service chiefs, IGP enter close door session over insecurity

Lawmakers at the National Assembly are currently receiving briefing from the nation’s security chiefs, including the Inspector General of Police and heads of intelligence agencies in the country in a closed-door session.

The Nigerian service chiefs, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, and the Inspector General of Police had been billed to appear before lawmakers on Thursday at the National Assembly to brief the parliamentarians on state on insecurity across the country.

Aside from the briefings, the security chiefs are also billed to explain the measures and strategies being employed in protecting Nigeria and Nigerians from internal and external aggression.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had on Tuesday said that the briefings from the nation’s security chiefs became imperative as part of measures to ensure Nigerians, including the lawmakers are well informed of the security situation across Nigeria.

Those in attendance are at the closed-door session on Thursday included Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (), Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, Chief of Air Staff, Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao.

Also in the meeting are the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

Details later…

