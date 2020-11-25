Senator Abbo joins APC, justifies reasons for dumping PDP

The lawmaker representing Adawama North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Elisha Abbo, has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection, the lawmaker explained, had become imperative following alleged mismanagement of PDP in his home-state by the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

The Senator, through his defection letter addressed to the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said that the polarization arising from the party mismanagement by the party informed his movement to APC.

Further justifying his reasons, Abbo maintained that he was attracted to the APC by what he described as unprecedented achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government.

According to him, no President has paid attention to the welfare of Nigerian Citizens like President Muhamadu Buhari as it is evident in his welfare packages and programs.

“I write to formally inform you Sir, the Senate and indeed Nigerians of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is as a result of the mismanagement of the PDP by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Adamawa State which led to the crisis in the party that in turn led to the polarization of the party in the state (PDP and rPDP).

“Today I join the APC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhamadu Buhari to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“The journey may be long, but we are on the right track as I strongly believe that by the end of the tenure of Mr President, Nigeria will be a better place,” the senator’s letter titled, ”Movement of God’s People from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress read.