Senate suspends plenary, other activities over Buhari’s demise

The National Assembly has suspended legislative activities for one week to mourn former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in the United Kingdom just days after leaving Nigeria for medical treatment.

Buhari, who died less than two years after leaving office, passed away in the intensive care unit of a London medical facility following an undisclosed illness.

The directive, issued by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, comes as preparations are underway for Buhari’s burial, which is scheduled to take place in his hometown of Daura.

In a statement released on Monday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, all plenary activities in both the Senate and House of Representatives have been suspended until Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Ogunlana explained that the suspension is a mark of deep respect for the late former president and to allow lawmakers to fully participate in burial-related activities.

While commiserating with Buhari’s relatives, the Clerk, on behalf of the National Assembly and the leadership of both chambers, extended heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

According to him, Buhari will be remembered for his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and his integrity, and he prayed for the peaceful repose of the former president’s soul.