Senate summons Malami, Fashola, Amaechi, others over transport infrastructure challenges

Following series of petitions forwarded by Nigerians on the newly created Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp), the Nigerian Senate has summoned the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and four others on the need to consolidate as well as ensure an effective economic and regulatory approach to address infrastructure challenges affecting transportation system.

Others summoned by the lawmakers were Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, his Works and Housing counterpart, Babatunde Fashola, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

They were summoned on Tuesday by the Red Chamber to explain regulatory parameters that will ensure a synergy between the newly created Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp) and others existing agencies to bring a better transportation system across the country.

The lawmakers, while discussing the motion submitted by Senator Gershom Bassey and two others, stressed that there was a need to ensure seamless operations within the Nigerian Infrastructure ecosystem, saying this is how we can bring desired development to the citizens.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who presided over the session, mandate the Committees on Legislative Compliance and National Planning to engaged the invitees as well as ensure that they explain how the operations and relationship between the new agency and existing ones would be rancour free.

According to him, r eview the existing legal framework regulating the financing, administration, and management of the infrastructural development sector, in order to articulate an effective structure that secures a sustained source of funds for infrastructural development and create an enabling environment for private participation;

“Also, identify and repeal archaic legislation and policies that are at odds with international best practices and impede on the establishment of a seamless framework for infrastructural development.

“And do not forget to take the necessary steps to establish relevant legislation and policies that will promote a more effective and efficient infrastructural development ecosystem in Nigeria”, he added.

