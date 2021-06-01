Senate summons Malami, Fashola, Amaechi, others over transport infrastructure challenges

Following series of petitions forwarded by Nigerians on the newly created Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp), the Nigerian Senate has summoned the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and four others on the need to consolidate as well as ensure an effective economic and regulatory approach to address infrastructure challenges affecting transportation system.
Others summoned by the lawmakers were Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, his Works and Housing counterpart, Babatunde Fashola, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).
They were summoned on Tuesday by the Red Chamber to explain regulatory parameters that will ensure a synergy between the newly created Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp) and others existing agencies to bring a better transportation system across the country.
The lawmakers, while discussing the motion submitted by Senator Gershom Bassey and two others, stressed that there was a need to ensure seamless operations within the Nigerian Infrastructure ecosystem, saying this is how we can bring desired development to the citizens.