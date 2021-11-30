Senate summons Malami, Aregbesola, Nababa over rising jail breaks

Lawmakers at Red Chamber of National Assembly have summoned the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malami, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and the Comptroller General for the Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, to appear before the parliamentarians and explained what led to incessant jail breaks across the country.

The summon, the lawmakers said, was to aid the investigation by its Committee on Interior, mandated to unravel circumstances behind incessant jailbreaks in the country in line with moves to proffer lasting solution to the anomaly.

Other tasks before the lawmakers include to determine the status of correctional centres nationwide with a view to finding out their challenges in order to prevent future recurrence of jail breaks.

The lawmakers reached the decision during plenary on Tuesday after Senator Istifanus Gyang drew the attention of legislators to the attack on a correctional center in Jos, Plateau State over the weekend and the attack on two communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Gyang had in his submission noted that the attack was a setback to the relative peace in Plateau North and called for an efficient reinforcement and security management system to prevent attacks at correctional centers across the country.

However, the legislators noted that the investigation and invitation of Aregbesola, Malami and Nababa was to shed light into the matter, proffer lasting solution and also prevent future recurrence of jailbreaks.

They further called for the reinforcement of physical protection system and security mechanism at Correctional Centers across the nation by the Ministry of Interior to forestall further attempts at jail break.

The legislators added that the attacks on Ta’egbe and Durbi communities in Plateau North and other communities across the nation required more decisive and proactive measures by the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector General of Police to protect law abiding citizens from incessant terror attacks.

The lawmakers, however, observed a minute silence in honour of victims who lost their lives at Ta’egbe and Durbi communities and those who were killed at the Jos Correctional Centre.

Following disturbing trend of incessant attacks on correctional homes across Nigeria, the Federal Government had in October ordered that vulnerability audit should be carried out on all the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) facilities across the country.

It explained that the move ascertain the level of defense against invaders in all correctional homes had become imperative following spate of attacks on prison facilities in the country such that would allow necessary protective measures to be taken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

