Senate summons Keyamo over 400% airfare hike

The Senate has condemned the hike in domestic airfares and summoned the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, alongside airline operators and sector regulators, demanding urgent explanations for what lawmakers described as an exploitative and unjustified surge in ticket prices.

The resolution followed a motion by Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, who warned that the escalating cost of air travel was threatening national mobility and placing unbearable financial strain on citizens ahead of the festive season.

According to lawmakers, available data shows that one-way domestic airfares on major routes—particularly those to the South-South and South-East—have increased by as much as 150 percent in recent weeks. Flights that previously cost about N120,000 are now listed between N300,000 and N600,000 on several routes, including the busy Abuja–Lagos corridor.

“This situation has gone beyond commercial justification. Nigerians are being subjected to unreasonable pricing that makes air travel inaccessible to the average citizen,” Abdulfatai told the chamber.

He added that the trend was especially troubling given the deteriorating security situation on major highways, which has pushed more travellers toward air transport despite the soaring costs.

Several senators expressed outrage, accusing airlines of taking advantage of peak-season demand. Senator Adamu Aliero described the fare hikes as unacceptable, while Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi criticised what he called a 400 percent rise on some routes, arguing that the absence of a functional national carrier had worsened the pricing crisis.

Nwebonyi urged the aviation ministry to act decisively, warning that the current trend could cripple domestic tourism, business travel, and interstate mobility.

Solomon Adeola also faulted airline operators, noting that the aviation industry has benefited from multiple government concessions—including waivers on spare parts and other essential equipment—which he argued should have translated into more affordable fares.

Lawmakers insisted that government must strike a balance between protecting the aviation industry and safeguarding the interests of passengers.

The Senate’s intervention comes amid rising public anger over the cost of transportation nationwide, driven by fuel subsidy removal, currency devaluation, and persistent inflation. With insecurity on many highways, marked by frequent kidnappings and armed robbery—air travel has increasingly become the preferred option for Nigerians.

Industry analysts attribute the spike in ticket prices to a combination of limited aircraft availability, high operating expenses, and increased seasonal demand. Some domestic airlines have reduced their fleet sizes due to maintenance delays and difficulties accessing foreign exchange for spare parts, resulting in fewer available seats and higher fares.

In response, the Senate summoned the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, along with all major aviation stakeholders, directing them to appear before its relevant committee to address what lawmakers labelled an astronomical and unacceptable surge in domestic airfares. The chamber warned that the rising cost threatens to turn air travel into an unattainable luxury for citizens already struggling under severe economic hardship.

This renewed scrutiny also revived concerns about the long-stalled Nigeria Air project, a proposed national carrier that has yet to materialise despite repeated assurances and significant government investment. Lawmakers argued that the absence of a national airline has worsened pricing instability in the domestic aviation market.

The summons, issued on Tuesday, requires stakeholders to appear in Abuja to explain the factors driving the price hikes, address possible regulatory lapses, and present a clear roadmap to stabilise the sector while protecting consumers from further financial strain.

During the debate, Senator Buhari cited mounting public frustration over airfare increases, noting that prices have surged to unprecedented levels. He pointed to examples such as Abuja–Lagos one-way fares now ranging between N400,000 and N600,000, costs far beyond the reach of many Nigerians who need air travel for business, family, or essential movement.

The lawmaker stressed the urgency of intervention, especially given the worsening insecurity on major roads, which has made air travel the only viable option for many citizens.

“We need to invite stakeholders of our airline agencies to interact and interrogate the issues. Immediate steps must be taken before the festive period,” he said.

Senator Buhari emphasised the need for an interactive session with aviation stakeholders to address the crisis, insisting that urgent and proactive measures must be taken ahead of the festive season, when travel demand typically peaks and could worsen the already dire situation if left unattended.