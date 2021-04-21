Senate steps down arms procurement probe

The Senate has said that lawmakers at the chambers would not concern themselves with probing controversial arms procurement deals rocking the Nigerian military.

It explained that rather than delve into the controversial arms procurement deals, the lawmakers would seek ways in which the military morale would be boosted for optimal performance such that would end the country’s insecurity challenges.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, said that since the arms procurement deals that have derailed the terror war, it was important for the senate to work on ways and policies that would fast track winning the war against the terrorists.

Ndume said that the Senate would be futuristic in its thinking and put necessary things in place to support the counter-insurgency campaign and leave the arms procurement contracts probing to the House of Representatives.

Briefing journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting with Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and members of the Senate Committee on Army, the lawmaker said: “What we’re concerned about is for the Nigerian Army to get what they need in order to prosecute the war.

“So that next time we come here, we’ll be talking about the timeline, we’ll be talking about when the war will be over and when we’re expecting that Nigeria will be secured and be peaceful again”.

Responding to question on what the Senate is doing to sanitize the procurement process, Ndume, said: “Well the Senate is looking forward and as you know the House of Representatives is looking into that, we don’t want to talk about that.

“The Senate is trying to see what we can do about the future, about the present but I can assure you that whatever is done anywhere and anyhow, if not done correctly, Nigerians, even after us will find out and do something about it. What we are concerned about is for the Nigerian Army to get what they need in other to prosecute the war”.