Senate stamps out BSc, HND dichotomy

Lawmakers at the National Assembly have passed a bill that prohibits employers across Nigeria from discriminating between first-degree and Higher National Diploma (HND) holders

As said, the passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Joint Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters; and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Chairman of the Joint Committee, Ibrahim Shekarau (APC, Kano Central), argued that the bill would end ongoing discrimination and give all graduates equal opportunity across the country when applying for jobs and opportunities requiring first degrees.

“The enactment of the bill to abolish and prohibit discrimination between First Degrees and Higher National Diploma for the purpose of employment in Nigeria will no doubt freeholders of HND from stagnation and ensure balanced treatment with their counterparts from other higher tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” Shekarau said.

He added that the abolishment of the existing dichotomy between HND holders and graduates of Universities would meet the huge manpower needs of Nigerians, ensure social justice and enhanced corporate governance, as well encourage patriotic contributions amongst HND employees in both public and private sectors.

In his remarks after the bill was passed, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, expressed satisfaction that the passage of the bill would serve as motivation for polytechnic graduates.

He, therefore, called on the public and private sectors to ensure the implementation of the bill’s provisions as soon as it is signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This particular issue has been on the front burner for a long time. I recall that in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007, this was one bill that was so important, and is one way of encouraging our

Polytechnic graduates.

“That should not take away from the kind of training they receive, but, in fact, it is supposed to be a motivation for our polytechnic graduates.

“[And] I pray that the Federal Government and all those government agencies and the private sector would start to implement this by the time the President assents to this bill.”

