Senate sets up 12-man committee over US genocide claims

The Senate has constituted a 12-member ad-hoc committee to investigate and respond to mounting international accusations of genocide and religious persecution, particularly those recently echoed by the United States government.

The upper chamber said the move was aimed at correcting what it described as misleading and dangerous narratives capable of distorting Nigeria’s image abroad and deepening internal divisions.

The decision was reached during a closed door session today, where lawmakers deliberated on recent claims by the United States Government suggesting possible acts of genocide targeting Christians in some parts of the country.

The committee members include Victor Umeh, Yemi Adaramodu, Aniekan Bassey, Niyi Adegbonmire, Abdul Ningi, Titus Zam, Tony Nwoye, Tahir Munguno, and Asuquo Ekpenyong.

Their mandate is to draft a detailed position paper to present to both the Executive branch and the Senate. This document will define Nigeria’s legislative response and guide its participation in ongoing international dialogues on the issue.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio emphasized that the position paper must be substantiated with credible data and verifiable evidence.

Previously, the Senate agreed to engage the United States Congress to challenge what it terms misleading narratives that frame Nigeria’s security challenges as a targeted genocide against Christians.

This resolution followed a motion by Senator Ali Ndume, which sparked extensive discussion among lawmakers about how Nigeria’s internal security situation is perceived internationally.

During the debate, lawmakers voiced concern that while these narratives may stem from genuine worries, they ultimately misinform global partners and harm Nigeria’s international reputation and economy.

Akpabio proposed forming the ad-hoc committee to travel to the United States and hold direct discussions with American legislators to clarify the realities on the ground.

He stressed the importance of confidential meetings, recommending a small delegation and closed-door sessions to facilitate honest dialogue.

“There are many misconceptions that must be addressed. We are confronting a complex terrorist threat affecting both Christians and Muslims, and it is vital our US counterparts understand this,” he stated.