Senate removes Ndume as Chief Whip after criticizing Tinubu’s policies

Following persistent criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s policies, the Senate has removed Borno State lawmaker, Ali Ndume as Chief Whip of the house.

To avoid leadership vacuum, the lawmakers has replaced him with his colleague from same state, Tahir Mungono who represents Borno North senatorial district.

The Borno lawmaker’s removal came less than a week after he alleged that the President was been isolated by his aides to prevent other members of his political party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to alert him of developments across the country.

On Wednesday during plenary session, when plans for Ndume’s removal was put to a voice vote by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, members of the APC Senate Caucus endorsed his removal as Senate Chief Whip

The Borno lawmaker’s removal came hours after

a letter addressed to the Senate Caucus by the national leadership of the ruling party, the APC asked Ndume to resign his membership of the APC and join any opposition party of his choice.

The letter was signed by the party’s national chairman, and Secretary, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and Ajibola Bashiru.

Ndume had in an interview with newsmen at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja last week said, “Mr. President is not in the picture of what is happening outside the Villa. He has been fenced off and caged. So many of us won’t go through the backdoor to engage him.

“Now they have stopped him from talking and he doesn’t have public affairs managers, except his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who writes press statements. Nigerians are getting very angry.

“The government is not doing anything about the food scarcity and it needs to do something urgently. We don’t have food reserve. There is unavailability of food. Food crisis is the worst crisis that any nation can encounter. If we add that to security crisis, it will be severe.”

But his submissions triggered series of reactions from the pro-Tinubu camp as a Kogi lawmaker, Sunday Karimi, and the ruling APC both knocked the Borno lawmaker, describing his statement as derogatory.