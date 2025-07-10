24 C
Senate removes Natasha as chairman on Diaspora, NGOs matters

8

The Nigerian Senate has removed Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, as Chairperson of the Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio approved the change, which also saw the appointment of Senator Aniekan Bassey, representing Akwa Ibom North East, as her replacement to avoid a vacuum in the office.

This marks the second time Senator Natasha, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Kogi Central, has been stripped of a leadership position within the Senate.

Earlier in February, she was removed as Chair of the Senate Committee on Local Content and subsequently reassigned to the Diaspora and NGOs Committee.

With this new development, Senator Natasha currently holds no leadership roles across any Senate committees. However, the reason for her latest removal has not been officially disclosed as of press time.

