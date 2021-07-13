Senate rejects Buhari’s aide nomination as INEC National Commissioner

Lawmakers at the National Assembly have rejected the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhariá aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Giving their reason, the Senator Kabiru Gaya-led Senate Committee on INEC, in its report, said that Onochie did not satisfy the provisions of the Federal Character Principles.

The Senate at the committee of the whole subsequently voted against her nomination. Aside from Onochie, the lawmakers also stepped down the confirmation of Professor Sani Adam from North Central following recommendation of its panel over petitions against him.

However, after thoroughly considering the report, confirmed the appointment of five National Commissioners for the nation’s electoral body.

The nominees who were confirmed include Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina); Prof. Kunle Ajayi ( Ekiti); and Saidu Ahmad (Jigawa), Baba Bila (North East), and Abdullahi Zuru (North- West).

