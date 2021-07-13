Report on Interest
under logo

Group donates medical equipment, others to Gombe Govt.

Wada Maminetu Ibe

S.Africa launches mobile device for tracking coronavirus…

The Guild

Southwest Govs., monarchs back border reopening, social…

The Guild
News

Senate rejects Buhari’s aide nomination as INEC National Commissioner

By News Desk

By The Guild

Lawmakers at the National Assembly have rejected the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhariá aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Giving their reason, the Senator Kabiru Gaya-led Senate Committee on INEC, in its report, said that Onochie did not satisfy the provisions of the Federal Character Principles.

The Senate at the committee of the whole subsequently voted against her nomination. Aside from Onochie, the lawmakers also stepped down the confirmation of Professor Sani Adam from North Central following recommendation of its panel over petitions against him.

However, after thoroughly considering the report, confirmed the appointment of five National Commissioners for the nation’s electoral body.

The nominees who were confirmed include Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina); Prof. Kunle Ajayi ( Ekiti); and Saidu Ahmad (Jigawa), Baba Bila (North East), and Abdullahi Zuru (North- West).

The Guild 2847 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: