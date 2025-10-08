Senate proposes military base for Kwara south over insecurity

In a decisive move to tackle the growing wave of kidnappings, killings, and bandit attacks, the Nigerian Senate has called for the establishment of a permanent military base in Kwara South Senatorial District.

The lawmakers said the base would serve as a rapid response hub to combat the deepening security crisis that has left several communities in fear and displacement.

Also, the proposed base, they suggested, should be strategically located around the forest belts of Ifelodun Local Government Area, a region that has become notorious for frequent bandit invasions and abductions.

Lawmakers believe that a dedicated military presence would help flush out armed groups and restore public confidence in security institutions.

The resolution was adopted following a motion sponsored by Senator Lola Ashiru, who raised concerns over what he described as a “worsening humanitarian and security emergency” in the area.

Speaking during plenary, Ashiru lamented the incessant killings and kidnappings that have crippled economic activities and forced families to abandon their ancestral homes.

“In the past month alone, over a dozen forest guards, vigilantes, and community leaders have been brutally murdered by armed bandits in Oke-Ode,” the senator said.

“Among those killed were traditional rulers and respected elders from Ogba-Ayo, Babanla, Sagbe, Oro Ago, and Ganmu-Alheri communities.”

Ashiru added that more than 142 people had been kidnapped and over 70 others killed in the last year across Kwara South.

He noted that at least 25 communities had been deserted due to unrelenting attacks, resulting in severe humanitarian challenges.

The Senate, in its resolution, urged the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector-General of Police to deploy additional troops and special tactical units to the affected forests.

It further emphasised the need for sustained intelligence gathering and community collaboration to dismantle criminal networks operating in the region.

“The establishment of a military base will not only enhance security response but also reassure citizens that the government is committed to their safety,” the Senate noted in its resolution.

The motion received widespread support from lawmakers, many of whom echoed the need for stronger security architecture in rural areas plagued by banditry and terrorism.