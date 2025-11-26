Senate proposes death sentence for kidnappers

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday adopted a resolution declaring kidnapping as a form of terrorism, with lawmakers urging an amendment to the Terrorism Act to impose the harshest penalty on offenders.

The motion, titled Urgent Need to Address Escalating Insecurity in Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger States, Call for Immediate and Comprehensive Federal Intervention, was sponsored by Deputy Senate Leader, Lola Ashiru.

During deliberations, senators highlighted the rising incidents of abductions across the country and resolved that the Terrorism Act should be revised to make death the mandatory sentence upon conviction.

Lawmakers argued that a stronger legal framework has long been overdue, emphasizing that the proposal is intended not only to punish offenders but also to deter those contemplating such crimes.

“This is about deterrence and about sending a message that kidnapping will be met with the strongest possible response,” a senator said.

The chamber noted that the resolution reflects growing public demand for more decisive action against criminal networks.

Senators added that implementing the death penalty would reinforce the government’s position on tackling the menace, which they described as a national emergency requiring bold measures.

The proposal will now move to the legislative drafting stage before further review and potential approval by the Senate.