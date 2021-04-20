Senate probes CCT boss over security guard’s assault

Lawmakers at the National Assembly have begun investigation into the alleged assault on a security guard by the Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, Danladi Umar, by directing its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to probe the CCT.

They argued that the decision to probe the tribunal chairman had been reached in ensuring justice was served in the incident involving Danladi and the security guard.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, gave the directive after the Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, laid a petition before the Senate on behalf of the victim, Clement Sargwak, during plenary on Tuesday.

The victim through his representative in the red chamber alleged in his petition that he was assaulted by Umar and a policeman attached to him after he informed him (Umar) that his car was wrongly parked.

The 22-year-old employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited, posted as a security guard to Banex Plaza, in Wuse, Abuja, told the Senate that he was attacked by Umar last month.

According to him, the CCT boss slapped him severally and forced him to kneel down in the presence of everybody while undergoing his lawful activities and that he needs justice to be done in his case.

After his argument, Lawan, however, asked the Chairman of the Ethics panel, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, to investigate the matter and report back to the Senate within four weeks.