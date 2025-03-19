Senate postpones discussion on Rivers’ emergency rule

The Senate has postponed deliberations on the approval of a state of Emergency imposed by President Bola Tinubu on Rivers state to a later date for better discussion.

The lawmakers announced the decision without providing an explanation for the delay in approving or dismissing the request presented before the house by the president.

During the proceedings preceded over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, the lawmakers shifted the discussion until 3 pm and later postponed it to a later date.

The motion, sponsored by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, was expected to be debated and voted on during the morning session. However, lawmakers unexpectedly deferred discussions.

The motion states a clear worry over the escalating tensions, which have paralyzed the state and hindered the delivery of democratic dividends to its residents.

“Worried that there is a clear and present danger of the crises as some militants had threatened fire and brimstone with security report of disturbing incidents of vandalization of oil pipelines

“Convinced that there is the need to provide adequate and extraordinary measures to restore good governance, peace, order and security in Rivers State”.

To approve the declaration, the Senate requires a two-third majority (73 out of 109 senators) to allow the emergency rule to take effect.

Barely 24 hours earlier, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers following the prolonged political crisis in the oil-rich South-South state.

The president made the proclamation during a nationwide broadcast, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his deputy Ngozi Odu; and all the members of the House of Assembly for six months.

The president nominated Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd) as administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state for the first six months.