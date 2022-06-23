Senate okays public, private partnership commission establishment

The Senate has passed a 2022 bill for the establishment of the Public Private Partnership Regulatory Commission to regulate the participation of the public and private sectors.

Also passed was said to have been the Chartered Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2022.

The passage of the bills was said to have followed the consideration and adoption of two separate reports of the Committees on Works and Establishment and Public Service.

During the presentation yesterday, in Abuja, Emmanuel Orker-Jev (PDP- Benue), on behalf of the Chairman, Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Ibrahim Shekarau, said that the Chartered Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2022, sought to provide the requisite legal and institutional framework for the Institute.

He said that upon its passage and assent into law, the bill would provide the necessary legal regime for the effective specialisation, standardisation and professionalism of the field of engineering in Nigeria.

On his part, Adamu Aliero ((PDP-Kebbi ), during his presentation of the report on the Public Private Partnership Regulatory Commission Bill, 2022, said that the bill sought to strengthen and enhance the supervisory role of the commission.

According to him, the commission’s scope would include the financing of construction, development, designing, operation or maintenance of infrastructure, service or development projects of the Federal government through public private partnership arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks on the Public Private Partnership Bill said that Nigeria have so much Infrastructural deficit and yet have very little resources to deal with the deficit.

“It is important that we diversify our sources of funding of our infrastructural development.

“This piece of legislation, will turnaround in a way, our approach to the development of our infrastructure in Nigeria.” he said.

As gathered, both bills were passed by the senate after a clause-by-clause consideration by the Committee of the Whole.

