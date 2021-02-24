Senate okays over N11bn police trust fund budget

Lawmakers at the upper chamber of the National Assembly have approved N11,352,457,101.70 as the budget for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund in the 2020 fiscal year.

The lawmakers’ approval was said to have followed consideration of the harmonized report of the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs.

Presenting the report during plenary on Wednesday, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Halliru Jika, said that the first budget of the NPTF came into being in the year 2019 since establishment of the Act.

According to him, only 0.5 per cent of the total revenue accrued to the federation account and 0.5 per cent of the total VAT were remitted to the NPTF account.

“Other sources of revenue as prescribed in the NPTF Establishment Act have not made any remittance,” he said.

Jika, while giving breakdown of the budget component, said that the projected income was put at N34,984,314,243 and N11,354,457,101.70 for capital.

He added that the balance of N23,631,857,141.30 would be carried over to the 2021 budget of the NPTF.

On his part, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said that the approval of the NPTF budget would help the police to increase their capacities in discharging their duties.

“This is one of the benefits of what we have passed here – the Police Trust Fund – and I’m sure that the National Assembly will continue to support our security agencies for optimal performance,” he said.